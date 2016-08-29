Assistant Secretary Ryan and Ambassador Kennedy to Promote Study Abroad in Chicago and Boston

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Evan Ryan and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy will travel to Chicago and the Boston area this week to promote study abroad and how studying abroad helps students gain the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a globalizing world.

In Chicago on August 31, Assistant Secretary Ryan and Ambassador Kennedy will host group discussions at both Loyola University of Chicago and the University of Illinois at Chicago. They will then travel to Massachusetts, where they will host a panel with students at Babson College on September 1.

The USAStudyAbroad initiative is working to increase and diversify U.S. participation in study abroad. By studying overseas, students learn about the people, cultures and institutions of other nations so that they are better prepared to help address today’s toughest challenges, from climate change to public health issues to the spread of violent extremism.

This engagement is part of Secretary Kerry’s efforts to #EngageAmerica by connecting with Americans as partners in foreign affairs, and to increase understanding of our diplomatic work abroad and its impact on American lives.