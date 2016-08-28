Special Envoy Booth To Travel to Sudan

Washington, DC - The U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth, will visit Sudan from August 28 to September 1. In addition to his official meetings in Khartoum, Special Envoy Booth will visit Blue Nile State on August 29.

As he did in his July 26-28 visit to Darfur, Special Envoy Booth plans to engage with a range of people in Blue Nile State affected by conflict. He will meet with Sudanese government officials, civil society, community leaders, and the staff of international organizations and looks forward to open discussion and unimpeded exchanges.

The United States remains deeply committed to the Sudanese people. Through visits like this, the Special Envoy will continue to engage constructively with the Government of Sudan and all parties to realize inclusive dialogue and a peaceful and stable Sudan.