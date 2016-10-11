FTC Issues Final Amendments to Hobby Protection Rules

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has announced final amendments to its Hobby Protection Rules, (formally, the “Rules and Regulations Under the Hobby Protection Act”) which regulate the marking of imitation coins and political items sold to hobbyists.

In April 2016, the FTC sought public comment on two proposed amendments to the Rules. First, it proposed extending the Rules to cover sellers of imitation numismatic items such as replica coins and paper money. Second, it proposed barring persons from giving substantial assistance or support to (a) manufacturers, importers, or sellers of imitation numismatic items, or (b) manufacturers or importers of imitation political items, who they know, or should have known, are violating the marking requirements of the Hobby Act and the Rules. These proposals conform with Hobby Act changes that President Obama signed into law in December 2014.

The Commission received no objections or other substantive comments in response to its request for comment. The amendments announced today are those that were proposed in April 2016. This concludes the FTC’s periodic regulatory review of the Hobby Protection Rules.

The Commission vote approving the Federal Register Notice announcing the final amendments was 3-0. (FTC File No. GP974230; the staff contact is Joshua S. Millard, Division of Enforcement, 202-326-2454)