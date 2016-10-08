FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Brenda Delgado Extradited from Mexico

Dallas, Texas - Thomas M. Class, Sr., special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, announced today that Brenda Delgado, the 506th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, was extradited from Mexico to the United States this evening. Delgado faces a state capital murder charge for allegedly orchestrating the murder-for-hire of dentist Kendra Hatcher.

On September 2, 2015, Dr. Hatcher was found deceased from a gunshot wound in the parking garage of her apartment complex in Dallas. Based on the investigative efforts by the Dallas Police Department, Delgado is suspected of hiring two alleged co-conspirators to facilitate the murder. Both co-conspirators have been arrested and are currently in custody.

Delgado fled the country shortly after being interviewed by investigators, and a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on October 7, 2015.

Delgado, a Mexican citizen, was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on April 6, 2016. Two days later, she was taken into custody without incident in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, by agents of the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (PGR), Criminal Investigations Agency (AIC), in close coordination with the FBI legal attaché office at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

Upon completion of extradition proceedings, Delgado was escorted from Mexico City to Dallas by members of the Dallas FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force. She was then transferred to the custody of the Dallas Police Department.

The FBI continues to work with local law enforcement to apprehend violent criminals charged with state crimes who then flee the jurisdiction interstate or internationally. Photos and descriptions of many fugitives wanted by the FBI can be found at fbi.gov.