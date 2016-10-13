Assistant Secretary Brownfield To Strengthen State Department Partnerships With Law Enforcement Organizations Across the United States

San Diego, California - Ambassador William R. Brownfield, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), will travel to San Diego October 14-15 to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference.

In San Diego, Assistant Secretary Brownfield will seek to enhance INL’s network of partnerships with U.S. law enforcement, through which state and local police lend their expertise to overseas law enforcement development efforts. Notably, he will meet with leaders who represent two influential domestic police organizations: J. Thomas Manger, Chief of the Montgomery County (MD) Police Department and President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and Colonel Tracy Trott, head of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and incoming Chair of the State & Provincial Division of IACP.

Assistant Secretary Brownfield will also participate in a tour of the San Diego Harbor hosted by INL’s partner since April 2015, the San Diego Harbor Police Department (HPD). On the tour, Assistant Secretary Brownfield will observe HPD’s operations and discuss possible future engagements and trainings for foreign port security authorities.