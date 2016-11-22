NHTSA's Federal Automated Vehicle Policy

Washington, DC - Federal Trade Commission Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Jessica Rich filed a comment today with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding its request for comments on proposed industry guidance for highly automated vehicles: Federal Automated Vehicles Policy.

In her comment, Rich commends NHTSA for its “thoughtful consideration of the emerging issues presented by innovative technologies in vehicles, and the agency’s strong commitment to protect consumer privacy and vehicle cybersecurity in the HAV area.” Rich commends NHTSA for “includ[ing] recommendations designed to ensure that privacy and security issues are considered throughout the vehicle lifecycle, particularly in the design phase.”

Rich’s letter also notes that the FTC has actively addressed privacy and security issues in the connected devices and Internet of Things space through law enforcement, policy development, and consumer and business education.