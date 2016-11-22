State Department Terrorist Designations of Victor Quispe Palomino, Jorge Quispe, Palomino and Tarcela Loya Vilchez

Washington, DC - The Department of State has designated Victor Quispe Palomino, Jorge Quispe Palomino, and Tarcela Loya Vilchez as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) under Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons and groups determined to have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

As a result of these designations, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Victor Quispe Palomino, Jorge Quispe Palomino, or Tarcela Loya Vilchez have any interest is blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with these individuals.

Victor and Jorge Quispe Palomino were designated on June 1, 2015 by the Department of the Treasury as specially designated narcotics traffickers under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. The two brothers are also the subjects of U.S. indictments from 2014. The U.S. Department of State is currently offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Victor Quispe Palomino.

Victor Quispe Palomino leads the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group the Shining Path. Palomino has participated in Shining Path terrorist operations since the 1980s, when he admitted to taking part in the April 1983 massacre of 69 men, women and children in Lucanamarca, Peru. Palomino’s ultimate goal is to overthrow the government of Peru, and he calls the U.S. the principal enemy.

Jorge Quispe Palomino leads the Shining Path with his brother Victor Quispe Palomino. He has participated in and directed multiple Shining Path attacks, including an October 2014 attack in Ayacucho, Peru that killed two police officers.

Tarcela Loya Vilchez is a Shining Path leader in charge of the military and ideological training of children. In May 2014, Vilchez was known to be training a group of 30 new Shining Path members who would serve as reinforcements in the group’s terrorist operations.



The imposition of sanctions by the United States against terrorists is an important tool. Today’s actions notify the U.S. public and the international community that Victor Quispe Palomino, Jorge Quispe Palomino, and Tarcela Loya Vilchez are actively engaged in terrorism. Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and other governments.