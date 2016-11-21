SunShot Launches New Prize Competition

Washington, DC - The SunShot Initiative launched a new prize competition that aims to expand solar access to all Americans, especially to communities that have been left out of the solar boom. The Solar in Your Community Challenge, informed by our work with the National Community Solar Partnership, aims to spur the development of new and innovative financial and business models that serve non-rooftop solar users and low- and moderate-income communities.

The Challenge offers $5 million in cash prizes and technical assistance to teams across the country to develop projects or programs that expand solar access to underserved groups, while proving that these business models can be widely replicated and adopted by similar groups. The competition is open to two different tracks:

Teams working to develop a portfolio of solar projects in their communities or create new solar programs that extend solar access to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofits; and

Experts (consultants and coaches) that assist teams throughout the 18-month challenge by providing the coaching and resources teams need to create innovative new business models.

The Challenge will be conducted over the course of 18 months, with multiple opportunities throughout to earn prizes. Learn more about the Solar in Your Community Challenge, register for a webinar about the Challenge on November 29, and apply today to spur solar in your community or provide technical assistance to help others create solar programs.