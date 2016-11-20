On the Cessation of Hostilities in Yemen

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "I welcome public announcements by all sides to commit to a renewable Cessation of Hostilities that began on Saturday for an initial period of 48 hours. I call on all sides to adhere to these commitments, which would allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid and could help create the conditions for advancing the peace talks.

"As before, the United States stands ready to assist the Yemeni people and strongly supports the continuing efforts of UN Special Envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed to restart by the end of this month negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement, using the UN Roadmap as a basis for talks between the parties.

"We are mindful that reaching a durable and lasting settlement to this conflict requires compromise and concessions, and we encourage all parties to seek that compromise with a focus on the good of their country and a better future for the Yemeni people."