Upcoming Guidance for Dr. Jill Biden

Washington, DC - On Monday, November 21, at 1:30 PM ET, as part of her Joining Forces initiative, Dr. Jill Biden, joined by General Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Founder and President of Give an Hour, will deliver remarks at a special ceremony at the Pentagon marking the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Guard Bureau and Give an Hour in support of the emotional well-being of Guard members and their families.

Dr. Biden will also participate in an in-studio interview with SiriusXM on Monday to highlight the important work that Joining Forces and Give an Hour are doing to change the culture of mental health through the Campaign to Change Direction. The interview will air on SiriusXM’s Urban View channel 126 Thursday, November 24 at 6:00 pm ET.