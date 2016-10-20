State Department Terrorist Designation

Washington, DC - The Department of State has designated Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i also known as Abu ‘Ali Al-Tabataba’i, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States. As a result of this designation, all property subject to U.S. jurisdiction in which Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i has any interest is blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i.

Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i aka Abu ‘Ali Al-Tabataba’i is a Hizballah commander from Beirut, Lebanon who has commanded Hizballah’s special forces, has operated in Syria, and has been reported to be in Yemen. Tabataba’i’s actions in Syria and Yemen are part of a larger Hizballah effort to provide training, materiel, and personnel in support of its destabilizing regional activities. In addition to the sanctions issued against Tabataba’i, today the Treasury Department designated four individuals and one entity working on behalf of or supporting Hizballah.

The imposition of sanctions by the United States against terrorists is a powerful tool. Today’s actions by the U.S. government notifies the U.S. public and the international community that Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i and the individuals and entities designated by Treasury are actively engaged in terrorism. Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other U.S. agencies and other governments.

A list of State Department-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations and SDGTs is available here: http://www.state.gov/j/ct/list/index.htm .