US, UK, Japan Navies Commit to Increase Cooperation

Washington, DC - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson met with First Sea Lord, United Kingdom Royal Navy, Adm. Phillip Jones and Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, Adm. Tomohisa Takei, today, in the Pentagon.

This is the first time the three chiefs have held such an event. Given the increase in maritime traffic worldwide and current events, the symbolism of this engagement can't be overstated.



The result of the half-day session was the signing of an agreement affirming their commitment to increased collaboration and cooperation. The agreement states "As Chiefs of three highly capable and like-minded Services, we share a common vision of enhancing the operational effectiveness of our maritime forces through increased cooperation."



The U.S., Japan and U.K. navies have regularly operated together off East Africa, around Europe and in the Western Pacific, however they agree there is room for more. The three chiefs of navy agreed to deeper cooperation in exercises and an increase in combined patrols, with specific activities to be worked out in follow-on discussions.



Each navy is committed to an open and free maritime system that allows for the flow of commerce and trade through the global commons. Continued trilateral engagement and cooperation is in the interest of each individual country and the overall maritime community.