European School Administrators Collaborate With Americans To Support Refugee and Immigrant Youth

Washington, DC - From October 23 to November 3, 20 European school principals, vice principals, and district and regional educators will travel to the United States to discuss strategies to support the integration of refugee and immigrant youth in schools and communities. The education leaders from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom will meet with representatives of schools, community organizations, U.S. government agencies, policy institutes, and non-governmental organizations in Washington, DC.

The participants will then split into two groups, with one traveling to Denver, Colorado, and the other to Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

In Colorado and Minnesota, the groups will tour schools and service organizations, meet with local government representatives, participate in roundtable discussions, and share expertise and discuss challenges with American peers. The education leaders will then reconvene in Washington, DC, where they will discuss their experiences and develop action plans for use in their schools and districts upon returning home.