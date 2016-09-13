Seventh P5 Conference in Washington, DC

Washington, DC - The five Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) nuclear-weapon states, or “P5,” will meet in Washington, DC on September 14 -15 to review progress on disarmament and nonproliferation in the context of their NPT obligations. Representatives from the P5 will continue discussions on issues related to all three pillars of the NPT— disarmament, non-proliferation, and peaceful uses, including confidence-building, transparency, and verification experiences.

On the afternoon of September 15, representatives from the P5 will also participate in a public event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.