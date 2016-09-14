Secretary of State John Kerry's Participation in the Our Ocean, One Future: Leadership Summit

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will join actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier for a discussion on the challenges facing our ocean and potential solutions at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16, at Gaston Hall on the campus of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and Grenier will also take questions on ocean protection and other environmental issues from students in the audience

This event is part of the Our Ocean, One Future: Leadership Summit, co-hosted by the U.S. Department of State, Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, and the Sustainable Oceans Alliance.

Additionally, at 10:50 a.m. on Friday, September 16, in Gaston Hall, Sweden Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate Isabella Lövin; Argentina Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Susana Malcorra, and France President of the COP 21 Minister for Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs Segolene Royal will lead a discussion on international action to protect our ocean.

At the Our Ocean, One Future: Leadership Summit, high-level ocean leaders will join a competitively-selected group of 150 university students, including roughly 75 State Department exchange program participants and alumni from around the world, to build leadership strategies to spur action on the threats to our ocean. The Summit is being held in coordination with the Our Ocean conference the State Department is hosting this week at the Harry S. Truman Building, and aims to engage the next generation of political leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, and civil society to identify solutions and commit to actions to protect our ocean so it can continue to sustain us all into the future. The summit agenda and speaker bios are available on the summit website.

The Secretary’s remarks and question and answer session will be streamed live on www.state.gov and https://www.georgetown.edu/our-ocean-summit-2016. Follow the event using the hashtag #OurOcean.