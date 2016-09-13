Deputy Secretary Higginbottom to Lead Official U.S. Government Delegation to the Global Fund's Fifth Replenishment Conference

Washington, DC - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Heather Higginbottom will lead the official U.S. government delegation to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria’s Fifth Replenishment Conference, which will be held September 16-17 in Montreal, Canada.

Hosted by the Government of Canada, the conference will bring together donors, multilateral institutions, civil society representatives, and other partners to mobilize financial resources targeted toward ending the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The United States is the first and largest donor to the Global Fund. On August 31, 2016, the United States committed up to $4.3 billion through 2019 to the Global Fund’s Fifth Replenishment, subject to Congressional appropriations. The U.S. will match one dollar for every two dollars in pledges made by other donors through September 30, 2017, up to this amount, supporting the Global Fund’s replenishment goal of $13 billion for the three-year period from 2017-2019.

Joining Deputy Secretary Higginbottom on the official U.S. government delegation will be: Ambassador Deborah L. Birx, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy; Ambassador Jimmy Kolker, Assistant Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services; and Sonali Korde, Director of Global Health and Development, National Security Council.