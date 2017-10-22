Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth Concealed in Stuffed Toy

Blythe, California - Border Patrol agents arrested two U.S citizens Wednesday after finding nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine in a stuffed toy dog during a search of their vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blythe, California.

Blythe Station agents referred the driver of a Dodge Charger for a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents subsequently found five packages of meth inside the toy, as well as three small bags of meth in the passenger’s purse. Combined, the drugs were worth almost $6,000.

The subjects, drugs and vehicle were processed in accordance with Yuma Sector guidelines.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.