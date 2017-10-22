Attorney General Becerra Takes Retailer Curacao To Court For Unlawfully Preying On Consumers Across Southern California

Los Angeles, California - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced a lawsuit against Curacao, a retail store chain that ranks among the 50 largest electronics and appliance retailers in the United States and has nine locations in Southern California. The company actively markets its products to members of the Latino community – specifically low-income individuals, Spanish speakers, and immigrants – who lack credit history and have minimal experience with credit card and retail payment plans.

In the lawsuit, which follows an investigation carried out in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, Attorney General Becerra alleges that Curacao engages in numerous and pervasive unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent business practices.

“Curacao is a well-known retailer among many Latino families in Southern California and even markets itself as un poco de su país (a little bit of your country),” said Attorney General Becerra. “The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed this case to prove that Curacao deliberately and systematically preys on these very families and their hard-earned money. It’s disgraceful, and more to the point, it’s unlawful. Curacao has a right to market its goods but not to take advantage of its customers. Families in our great state should know that they have rights as consumers and DOJ has the people and tools to defend them.”

The DOJ complaint contends that Curacao takes advantage of consumers through:

Bait-and-switch advertising

Product bundling

Adding items and services to consumers’ contracts without their knowledge or consent

Failing to provide notice that translated contracts are available to consumers who negotiate in Spanish

Failing to tell consumers about return policies until after purchase

Failing to honor return policies

Selling warranties illegally

Failing to tell consumers about important warranty terms

Failing to honor warranties

Harassing and threatening consumers who fall behind on their payments

Failing to properly serve consumer defendants in small claims cases

