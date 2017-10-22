Border Patrol agents seize third firearm in less than a week

Blythe, California - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station’s Integrated Targeting Team apprehended a convicted felon in possession of a loaded handgun Monday evening.

Agents stopped a Honda Accord near Blythe, California to conduct an immigration inspection. Subsequently, agents then searched the vehicle and ran a records check on the driver.

Records identified the man as a 26-year-old U.S. citizen and convicted felon. Inside the vehicle, agents found a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun.

Agents contacted the Blythe Police Department who arrived on scene and took custody of the subject, the firearm and vehicle.

This is the third vehicle stop resulting in a firearm seizure by Blythe Station agents in less than a week. Two previous incidents occurred on October 11 when Blythe agents seized a Keltic PF9 9 mm pistol and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol. Both of these incidents resulted in the seizure of small amounts of drugs and the arrests of the vehicles’ occupants.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers may remain anonymous.