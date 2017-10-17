California and Chile to co-host webinar on precision agriculture

Sacramento, California - Sensors that tell growers how much water to use; drones that can fly over operations and asses the health of crops; real-time data at the fingertips of farmers.

It’s not science fiction - it’s the future of agriculture.

In an attempt to streamline operations, increase sustainability and improve climate resiliency, California farmers are embracing precision agriculture technology. Also known as “smart farming,” precision agriculture uses the latest technological innovations to produce more food while using less resources.

But California farmers are not the only ones adopting this technology. Nearly 6000 miles away, farmers, academics and public officials in the country of Chile are also actively exploring opportunities in precision agriculture.

As some of the world’s largest wine producers, Chile and California share a number of similarities. They both enjoy Mediterranean climate ecosystems. They bought have struggled with prolonged drought. And most importantly, both California rrepresentatives from Chile and California to discuss the role precision technology can play in mitigating the impacts of climate change and improve on-farm efficiency. The event will be held on October 30th from 9 am to 11 am.

Registration and speaker information can be found at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2276456747899022083

California continues to work in collaboration with international partners to foster knowledge-sharing partnerships to address climate change impacts on agriculture. This webinar is the seventh in a series of international discussions focusing on climate smart agriculture. For more information, contact Jaydeep Singh at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. and Chile are committed to implementing climate smart agricultural practices.

In an effort to share best practices, exchange information and learn more about the potential of precision agriculture, the California Department of Food and Agriculture will host a climate smart webinar, titled “California & Chile: Opportunities for Precision Agriculture in Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation.”

This free webinar brings together farmers, research scientists and government representatives from Chile and California to discuss the role precision technology can play in mitigating the impacts of climate change and improve on-farm efficiency.

California continues to work in collaboration with international partners to foster knowledge-sharing partnerships to address climate change impacts on agriculture. This webinar is the seventh in a series of international discussions focusing on climate smart agriculture. For more information, contact Jaydeep Singh at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .