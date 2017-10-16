Wine Country fire zones

Sacramento, California - "Over the weekend I traveled with Governor Brown and Senators Feinstein and Harris to Santa Rosa for meetings with local elected officials and a community town hall meeting. This is a remarkable community and the message delivered was that we are in this together and all levels of government will be fully supportive on the long road to recovery.

"I cannot describe the impact of viewing block after block of completely destroyed neighborhoods – that one week ago were homes and today are piles of ashes. I look forward to visiting all the impacted North Coast counties in the next few weeks to meet with farmers and ranchers and agricultural commissioners." ~ Karen Ross, Secretary, California Department of Food and Agriculture