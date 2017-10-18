California Secures Unemployment Assistance Benefits for Workers Impacted by Wildfires

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. announced that federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits are available for workers and self-employed individuals who lost jobs or had work hours substantially reduced as a result of the wildfires in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

This federal assistance, administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD), provides temporary unemployment benefits to people whose jobs or work hours were directly impacted by the fires. Affected individuals are encouraged to apply online no later than November 16, 2017. Claimants can also file by phone at 1-800-300-5616 (English) or 1-800-326-8937 (Spanish).

The White House previously approved California's request for direct aid to individuals and families in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Yuba, Orange and Nevada counties who have suffered losses due to the fires. More information on the federal Individual Disaster Assistance program is available here.

On Saturday, Governor Brown and U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris traveled to areas impacted by the fires to meet with local leaders and emergency management officials and join a community meeting in Santa Rosa. Last week, Governor Brown secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires, within 24 hours of making the request, and joined the state's top emergency management officials for a briefing at the State Operations Center in Mather.



The Governor has declared a state of emergency for Solano County, Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, and Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of the devastating fires.