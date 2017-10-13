Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 7 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Firearms: open carry.
- AB 19 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Community colleges: California College Promise.
- AB 44 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Workers’ compensation: medical treatment: terrorist attacks: workplace violence.
- AB 179 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – California Transportation Commission.
- AB 205 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Medi-Cal: Medi-Cal managed care plans.
- AB 365 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Pupil instruction: coursework and graduation requirements: children of military families.
- AB 485 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pet store operators: dogs, cats, and rabbits.
- AB 503 by Assemblymember Tom W. Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Vehicles: parking violations: registration or driver’s license renewal.
- AB 504 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: Student Success and Support Program funding.
- AB 637 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: cross-enrollment in online education.
- AB 677 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Data collection: sexual orientation.
- AB 705 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Seymour-Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment.
- AB 746 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Public health: potable water systems: lead testing: schoolsites.
- AB 758 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Transportation: Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.
- AB 765 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local initiative measures: submission to the voters.
- AB 867 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Political Reform Act of 1974: contributions.
- AB 926 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Cemeteries: endowment funds.
- AB 1018 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Community colleges: student equity plans.
- AB 1035 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pupil assessments: interim assessments: purposes of use.
- AB 1069 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local government: taxicab transportation services.
- AB 1124 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Juvenile court school pupils: graduation requirements and continued education options.
- AB 1127 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Baby diaper changing stations.
- AB 1193 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Property tax: welfare exemption: low-income housing.
- AB 1299 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Community colleges: Compton Community College District.
- AB 1328 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Oil and gas: water quality.
- AB 1340 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Continuing medical education: mental and physical health care integration.
- AB 1360 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Charter schools: pupil admissions, suspensions, and expulsions.
- AB 1491 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Sales of dogs and cats: contracts.
- AB 1533 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pupil instruction: College Promise Partnership Act.
- AB 1567 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Public postsecondary education: California State University: California Community Colleges: foster youth: Higher Education Outreach and Assistance Act for Foster Youth.
- AB 1598 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Affordable housing authorities.
- AB 1651 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Community colleges: academic employees: involuntary administrative leave.
- SB 136 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Mobilehome parks: mobilehome park program funding.
- SB 147 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Mobilehome parks: residency.
- SB 171 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Medi-Cal: Medi-Cal managed care plans.
- SB 182 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Transportation network company: participating drivers: single business license.
- SB 189 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Workers’ compensation: definition of employee.
- SB 223 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Health care language assistance services.
- SB 379 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Pupil health: oral health assessment.
- SB 523 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Medi-Cal: emergency medical transport providers: quality assurance fee.
- SB 613 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – Immigration status.
- SB 798 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Healing arts: boards.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 247 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Public health: childhood lead poisoning: Lead Advisory Task Force.
- AB 296 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Task force: health of women veterans.
- AB 391 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Medi-Cal: asthma preventive services.
- AB 447 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) – Medi-Cal: covered benefits: continuous glucose monitors.
- AB 570 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Workers’ compensation: permanent disability apportionment.
- AB 935 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Juvenile proceedings: competency.
- AB 961 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise Program.
- AB 1138 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Sale of cats or dogs.
- AB 1479 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Public records: custodian of records: civil penalties.
- AB 1607 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Developmental services: integrated competitive employment.
- SB 51 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Professional licensees: environmental sciences and climate change: whistleblower and data protection.
- SB 464 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Firearms dealers: storage and security.
- SB 478 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Public postsecondary education: transfer of community college students to the California State University or University of California.
- SB 527 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Education finance: local control funding formula: home-to-school transportation: cost-of-living adjustment.