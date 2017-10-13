Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 7 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Firearms: open carry.

AB 19 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Community colleges: California College Promise.

AB 44 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Workers’ compensation: medical treatment: terrorist attacks: workplace violence.

AB 179 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – California Transportation Commission.

AB 205 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Medi-Cal: Medi-Cal managed care plans.

AB 365 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Pupil instruction: coursework and graduation requirements: children of military families.

AB 485 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pet store operators: dogs, cats, and rabbits.

AB 503 by Assemblymember Tom W. Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Vehicles: parking violations: registration or driver’s license renewal.

AB 504 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: Student Success and Support Program funding.

AB 637 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Community colleges: cross-enrollment in online education.

AB 677 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Data collection: sexual orientation.

AB 705 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Seymour-Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment.

AB 746 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) – Public health: potable water systems: lead testing: schoolsites.

AB 758 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Transportation: Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.

AB 765 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local initiative measures: submission to the voters.

AB 867 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Political Reform Act of 1974: contributions.

AB 926 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Cemeteries: endowment funds.

AB 1018 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Community colleges: student equity plans.

AB 1035 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pupil assessments: interim assessments: purposes of use.

AB 1069 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Local government: taxicab transportation services.

AB 1124 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona) – Juvenile court school pupils: graduation requirements and continued education options.

AB 1127 by Assemblymember Ian C. Calderon (D-Whittier) – Baby diaper changing stations.

AB 1193 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Property tax: welfare exemption: low-income housing.

AB 1299 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Community colleges: Compton Community College District.

AB 1328 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Oil and gas: water quality.

AB 1340 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Continuing medical education: mental and physical health care integration.

AB 1360 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Charter schools: pupil admissions, suspensions, and expulsions.

AB 1491 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Sales of dogs and cats: contracts.

AB 1533 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – Pupil instruction: College Promise Partnership Act.

AB 1567 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Public postsecondary education: California State University: California Community Colleges: foster youth: Higher Education Outreach and Assistance Act for Foster Youth.

AB 1598 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Affordable housing authorities.

AB 1651 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Community colleges: academic employees: involuntary administrative leave.

SB 136 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Mobilehome parks: mobilehome park program funding.

SB 147 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Mobilehome parks: residency.

SB 171 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Medi-Cal: Medi-Cal managed care plans.

SB 182 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Transportation network company: participating drivers: single business license.

SB 189 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Workers’ compensation: definition of employee.

SB 223 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Health care language assistance services.

SB 379 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Pupil health: oral health assessment.

SB 523 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Medi-Cal: emergency medical transport providers: quality assurance fee.

SB 613 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – Immigration status.

SB 798 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Healing arts: boards.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: