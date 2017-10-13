Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Mathew Fuzie, 53, of Modesto, has been appointed deputy director of the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division at the California Department of Parks and Recreation, where he has been acting deputy director since 2016 and has served in several positions since 1991, including state park superintendent, deputy director for park operations, supervising state park ranger, state park ranger and state park lifeguard. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,556. Fuzie is a Republican.

Christopher L. Cabaldon, 52, of West Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, where he has served since 2011. Cabaldon has been president at the Linked Learning Alliance since 2011, a principal at Capitol Impact LLC since 2009 and mayor of West Sacramento since 1998. He was program officer for the California Education Policy Fund at Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors from 2011 to 2016. Cabaldon was president and chief executive officer at EdVoice from 2003 to 2008, an adjunct lecturer for the Master of Public Policy and Administration Program at California State University, Sacramento in 2003 and served as a vice chancellor for the California Community Colleges from 1998 to 2003. He is chair of the Jobs, Education and the Workforce Committee for the U.S. Conference of Mayors and founder of Kids’ Home Run. Cabaldon earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cabaldon is a Democrat.

Kecia B. Weller, 53, of Santa Monica, has been appointed to the California State Rehabilitation Council. Weller has been self-advocacy and community liaison for the Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the University of California, Los Angeles, the Tarjan Center, since 2012. She was advocacy director at People First of California from 2011 to 2012, where she was interim executive director in 2011, president in 2010 and state advocacy reporter from 1996 to 1999. Weller was a teacher assistant at the University of California, Los Angeles Extension Pathway Program from 2008 to 2010 and a coordinator for self-advocacy at the Westside Regional Center from 1998 to 2010. She is a member of the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities and the Arc’s National Center on Criminal Justice and Disability. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Weller is registered without party preference.