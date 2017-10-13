Governor Brown, U.S. Senators Feinstein and Harris to Travel to Sonoma County

Sacramento, California - With some conditions improving and firefighters making progress on a number of California wildfires, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will join U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris tomorrow afternoon in Sonoma County.

Earlier today, Governor Brown announced that the state has secured additional federal aid for Napa and Sonoma county residents who have suffered losses due to the fires. Earlier this week, the Governor secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires, within 24 hours of making the request, and joined the state's top emergency management officials for a briefing at the State Operations Center in Mather. Governor Brown has declared a state of emergency for Solano County, Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, and Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of the devastating fires burning across California.