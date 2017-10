Governor Brown to Sign Bill Increasing Transparency in Prescription Drug Pricing

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will sign legislation tomorrow in Sacramento to increase transparency in prescription drug pricing. SB 17, authored by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina), requires pharmaceutical companies to give notice before hiking prices.

October 9, 2017 at approx.9:30 a.m. at the California State Capitol, Governor's Office