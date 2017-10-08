Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 20 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Public employee retirement systems: divestment: Dakota Access Pipeline.
- AB 153 by Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) – Military fraud.
- AB 307 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Allocation of principal or income.
- AB 314 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Dating service contracts: online services.
- AB 363 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Driver’s licenses: veteran designation.
- AB 494 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Land use: accessory dwelling units.
- AB 500 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Employee codes of conduct: employee interactions with pupils.
- AB 597 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Child abuse and neglect: information: computerized database system.
- AB 670 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Classified employees: part-time playground positions.
- AB 828 by Assemblymember Jay P. Obernolte (R-Big Bear Lake) – Civil actions: fee recovery.
- AB 1197 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Oil spill contingency plans: spill management teams.
- AB 1223 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Construction contract payments: Internet Web site posting.
- AB 1229 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Healing arts: Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians of the State of California.
- AB 1384 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Victims of violent crimes: trauma recovery centers.
- AB 1646 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Hazardous materials: unified program agency: integrated alerting and notification system.
- AB 1647 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Petroleum refineries: air monitoring systems.
- AB 1649 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Oil refineries: public safety.
- AB 1710 by the Committee on Veterans Affairs – Prohibited discrimination against service members.
- AB 1718 by the Committee on Revenue and Taxation – Property taxation: leach pads, tailing facilities, and settling ponds: base year value: separate appraisal.
- SB 20 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Vehicles: buses: seatbelts.
- SB 229 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Accessory dwelling units.
- SB 339 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Veterans treatment courts: Judicial Council assessment and survey.
- SB 728 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – State public employees: sick leave: veterans with service-related disabilities.
- SB 731 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Public school employees: former or current members of the Armed Forces of the United States or California National Guard: leave of absence for illness or injury.
- SB 752 by Senator Jeff E. Stone (R-Temecula) – Pharmacy: designated representative-reverse distributors.
- SB 776 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Corrections: veterans’ benefits.
- SB 796 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Uniform Standards: Naturopathic Doctors Act: Respiratory Care Practice Act.
- SB 812 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Property taxation: tax-defaulted property sales: minimum price.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 621 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – Classified employees: Classified School Employees Summer Furlough Fund.
- SB 42 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Public lands: Martins Beach: property acquisition