Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 210 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Homeless multidisciplinary personnel team.

AB 236 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – CalWORKs: housing assistance.

AB 249 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign disclosures.

AB 260 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Human trafficking.

AB 401 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Pharmacy: remote dispensing site pharmacy: telepharmacy: shared clinic office space.

AB 443 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Optometry: scope of practice.

AB 470 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Medi-Cal: specialty mental health services: performance outcome reports.

AB 523 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Electric Program Investment Charge: allocation.

AB 560 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund: project financing: severely disadvantaged communities.

AB 581 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Apprenticeships on public works projects.

AB 643 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – Pupil instruction: abusive relationships.

AB 789 by Assemblymember Blanca E. Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Criminal procedure: release on own recognizance.

AB 1094 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Vehicles: automated traffic enforcement systems.

AB 1131 by Assemblymember Tom W. Lackey (R-Palmdale) – District agricultural associations: joint powers agreements: audits.

AB 1188 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Health professions development: loan repayment.

AB 1227 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Human Trafficking Prevention Education and Training Act.

AB 1351 by Assemblymember Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – District agricultural associations: authorized activities.

AB 1455 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – The California Public Records Act: exemptions.

AB 1516 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) – Maintenance of the codes.

AB 1568 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Enhanced infrastructure financing districts.

AB 1593 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Personal income tax.

AB 1708 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – State Board of Optometry: practice of optometry: licensure.

SB 225 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Agoura Hills) – Human trafficking: notice.

SB 238 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Criminal procedure: arrests and evidence.

SB 285 by Senator Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) – Public employers: union organizing.

SB 400 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Highways: surplus residential property.

SB 559 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Private Investigator Act: license: limited liability company.

SB 597 by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) – Human trafficking: victim confidentiality.

SB 730 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Pupil nutrition: National School Lunch Act: Buy American provision: compliance.

SB 743 by Senator Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) – Medi-Cal: family planning providers.

SB 800 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Professions and vocations.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: