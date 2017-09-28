CDFA partners with CCC on Medfly project

Los Angeles, California - An ongoing Mediterranean fruit fly quarantine in the Sun Valley section of Los Angeles is requiring fruit removal in the central zone of infestation, an area with more than 1,200 properties. CDFA has turned to the California Conservation Corps (CCC) for assistance with this task. Approximately 50 CCC members are going door-to-door in the search for host fruit trees and are expected to wrap-up their work this week.

This video shot last year shows a similar operation as it unfolded during another Medfly eradication project in nearby Panorama City.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wI_pP0NEuFA