Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Nicholas Oliver, 38, of Carmichael, has been appointed chief of the Bureau of Electronic and Appliance Repair, Home Furnishings and Thermal Insulation. Oliver has been an environmental scientist at the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery since 2013. He was an air resource technician at the California Air Resources Board from 2012 to 2013, where he served as an air resources laboratory technician from 2008 to 2012. Oliver is a member of the National Eagle Scout Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $108,000. Oliver is a Democrat.

Katrina Hagen, 45, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief deputy director at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration. Hagen has served as deputy director of operations at the California Department of Human Resources since 2015. She was chief of human resources at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2011 to 2015, adjunct faculty at the University of San Francisco from 2000 to 2011 and deputy director at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2006 to 2011. Hagen served as assistant deputy director at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2002 to 2006. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $179,076. Hagen is a Democrat.

Michael Marion, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed chief of the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education. Marion was associate vice provost at Drexel University from 2014 to 2017 and dean of student services and counseling at Cosumnes River College from 2010 to 2014, where he served as acting vice president of student services and enrollment management from 2012 to 2013. He was associate dean of students at Radford University from 2008 to 2010, where he served as interim director for the Office of Multicultural and International Student Services and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion from 2008 to 2009. He was adjunct academic advisor at the El Camino Community College District and the El Camino College Compton Center in 2008, a residential coordinator at the University of Southern California from 2006 to 2008 and a student services specialist at Los Angeles City College from 2006 to 2007. Marion was special activities coordinator for student affairs at San Diego State University from 2004 to 2006, where he was a career counselor from 2003 to 2006. He was an academic advisor at MiraCosta College from 2004 to 2005 and a graduate counselor and therapist at the Center for Community Counseling and Engagement from 2003 to 2004. Marion is a member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. He earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern California and a Master of Arts degree in multicultural counseling from San Diego State University and completed the Harvard Institute for Educational Management program in 2016. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $131,544. Marion is a Democrat.