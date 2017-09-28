CDFA will hear perspectives from stakeholders on DACA impacts (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)

Sacramento, California - The California State Board of Food and Agriculture will hear perspectives from stakeholders within the agricultural community concerning recent federal changes to immigration policy which will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), 1220 N Street, Main Auditorium, Sacramento.

"California's farmworkers are an invaluable part of our agricultural community," said President Craig McNamara, California State Board of Food and Agriculture. "Recent federal actions on immigration underscore the need for comprehensive reform, not just for farmworkers, but for all undocumented immigrants that contribute to California's economic and cultural diversity."

Invited speakers include: Daniel Torres, Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr.; Daniel Costa, Economic Policy Institute; Diana Tellefson, United Farm Worker Foundation; Abigail Solis, Earlimart School Board; Javier Zamora, JSM Organics; President Joseph I. Castro, California State University, Fresno; Maria Echaveste, Farmworker Justice; and Senator Bill Monning.

In addition to issues related to DACA, the Board will hold a discussion with Senator Bill Monning about efforts to address safe and affordable drinking water in communities throughout the state.

The California State Board of Food and Agriculture advises the Governor and CDFA secretary on agricultural issues and consumer needs. The state board conducts forums that bring together local, state and federal government officials, agricultural representatives and citizens to discuss issues of concern to California agriculture.

All meetings are open to the public.