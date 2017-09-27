Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 25 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Tour buses: modified tour buses.
- AB 218 by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) – Local agencies: airports: customer facility charges.
- AB 326 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology: physical and sexual abuse awareness training.
- AB 465 by Assemblymember Philip Y. Ting (D-San Francisco) – Urban agricultural incentive zones.
- AB 515 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay) – State Highway System Management Plan.
- AB 661 by Assemblymember Chad J. Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) – Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve: Mirage Trail.
- AB 712 by Assemblymember Richard H. Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Civil actions: change of venue.
- AB 804 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Controller: internal control guidelines.
- AB 910 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – CalWORKs: welfare-to-work activities: hours.
- AB 976 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Electronic filing and service.
- AB 993 by Assemblymember Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) – Examination of victims of sex crimes.
- AB 994 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) – Health care districts: design-build.
- AB 1034 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Government interruption of communications.
- AB 1119 by Assemblymember Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Developmental and mental health services: information and records: confidentiality.
- AB 1149 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Workforce investment boards: funding.
- AB 1286 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Airports: alternative customer facility charges.
- AB 1396 by Assemblymember Autumn R. Burke (D-Inglewood) – Surrogacy.
- AB 1438 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – State Water Resources Control Board: environmental laboratories: public water systems: certificates and permits: procedures.
- AB 1518 by Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) – Criminal justice information.
- AB 1636 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – California Finance Lenders Law: California Deferred Deposit Transaction Law.
- AB 1692 by the Committee on Judiciary – Judiciary omnibus.
- SB 40 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Domestic violence.
- SB 367 by Senator Patricia C. Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Tidelands and submerged lands: County of Orange.
- SB 420 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – State summary criminal history information: sentencing information.
- SB 448 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Local government: organization: districts.
- SB 568 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Primary elections: election date.
- SB 653 by Senator John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) – County tax collectors: notices: publication.
- SB 658 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) – Jury selection.