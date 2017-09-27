Governor Brown Signs Garcia and Mayes’ Bump and Grind Legislation

Sacramento, California - Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) is excited to announce that today, Governor Brown has signed AB 661, Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve: Mirage Trail. This measure joint authored with Assemblymember Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley) would extend opening and closure dates for the Mirage Trail near Palm Desert; ensuring access to the Coachella Valley’s beloved Bump and Grind hiking trail between May and January.

“The Bump and Grind hiking trail has become an icon of our community’s dynamic outdoor and tourism economy. I would like to thank Governor Brown for signing this vital local measure that will allow our Coachella Valley families and tourists continued access to this beloved desert treasure for fitness and recreational opportunities, all while ensuring vital environmental protections for the populations of bighorn sheep who call it home,” exclaimed Assemblymember Garcia.

“This bill acknowledges the success we’ve had with our compromise agreement, which has been giving hikers access to what was once a closed section of trail,” said Tom Kirk, Executive Director of the Coachella Valley Conservation Commission. “Without AB 661, the gate would be shut year-round. We’re grateful that our valley’s two Assembly members – Chad Mayes and Eduardo Garcia – have worked diligently to keep the top of the trail accessible.”

“This bill ensures Californians can continue to enjoy one of the most beautiful parts of the Coachella Valley,” said Assemblymember Mayes. “I’m proud to continue California’s long tradition of balancing the needs of people and the environment.”

This legislation extends the existing opening and closure dates for the Mirage Trail within the Magnesia Spring Ecological Reserve until January 1, 2028.