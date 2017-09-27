Fertilizer research conference scheduled in Modesto

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Fertilizer Research and Education Program (FREP) and the Western Plant Health Association (WPHA) are hosting their 25th annual fertilizer research conference at the DoubleTree Hotel in Modesto, California, on November 1 and 2, 2017.

This event brings together industry professionals and academic researchers to learn about the latest research and sound management of fertilizing materials.

This year’s conference agenda includes information on nitrogen and irrigation management, as well as micronutrients, soil salinity, the role of nutrients in pest management, nitrogen reporting, nutrient education projects, and more. In the afternoon of the first day of the conference, a poster session will showcase a dozen ongoing research projects across California.

Continuing education units (CEUs) for Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs), Pest Control Advisers (PCAs), and Central Valley growers are available for the conference. Registration is $110 per day or $180 for both days; currently enrolled students pay only $75 per day or $110 for both days.

To view the agenda, register online, and see the approved CEUs, please visit the conference website: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/IS/ffldrs/frep/FREPConference.html.