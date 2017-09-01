Governor Brown Declares State of Emergency in Butte County Due to Ponderosa Fire

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued an emergency proclamation for Butte County due to the effects of the Ponderosa Fire, which has burned thousands of acres, damaged critical infrastructure, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of residents.

PROCLAMATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY

WHEREAS on August 29, 2017, the Ponderosa Fire started in Butte County and has rapidly burned thousands of acres of land and continues to burn; and

WHEREAS this fire has destroyed multiple homes and is threatening additional homes and other structures, necessitating the evacuation of residents; and

WHEREAS the fire has damaged and continues to threaten critical infrastructure, including power lines, and has forced the closure roadways; and

WHEREAS extreme weather conditions and high temperatures have further increased the risk of fires; and

WHEREAS the circumstances of this fire by reason of its magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to combat; and

WHEREAS under the provisions of section 8558(b) of the Government Code, I find that conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exists in Butte County due to the Ponderosa Fire; and

WHEREAS under the provisions of section 8571 of the Government Code, I find that strict compliance with the various statutes and regulations specified in this order would prevent, hinder, or delay the mitigation of the effects of the Ponderosa Fire.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, in accordance with the authority vested in me by the State Constitution and statutes, including the California Emergency Services Act, and in particular, section 8625 of the Government Code, HEREBY PROCLAIM A STATE OF EMERGENCY to exist in Butte County.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

1. All agencies of the state government utilize and employ state personnel, equipment, and facilities for the performance of any and all activities consistent with the direction of the Office of Emergency Services and the State Emergency Plan. Also, all residents are to heed the advice of emergency officials with regard to this emergency in order to protect their safety.

2. The Office of Emergency Services shall provide local government assistance to Butte County, if appropriate, under the authority of the California Disaster Assistance Act, Government Code section 8680 et seq., and California Code of Regulations, Title 19, section 2900 et seq.

3. The provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code section 1253 imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants are suspended as to all applicants who are unemployed as a direct result of the Ponderosa Fire who applied for unemployment insurance benefits during the time period beginning August 29, 2017 and ending on the close of business on February 28, 2018, and who are otherwise eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.

4. Vehicle Code sections 9265(a), 9867, 14901, 14902, and 15255.2, requiring the imposition of fees, are suspended with regard to any request for replacement of a driver’s identification card, vehicle registration certificate, or certificate of title, by any individual who lost such records as a result of the Ponderosa Fire. Such records shall be replaced without charge.

5. The provisions of Vehicle Code sections 4602 and 5902, requiring the timely registration or transfer of title are suspended with regard to any registration or transfer of title by any resident of Butte County who is unable to comply with those requirements as a result of the Ponderosa Fire. The time covered by this suspension shall not be included in calculating any late penalty pursuant to Vehicle Code section 9554.

6. Health and Safety Code sections 103525.5 and 103625, and Penal Code section 14251, requiring the imposition of fees, are hereby suspended with regard to any request for copies of certificates of birth, death, marriage, and dissolution of marriage records, by any individual who lost such records as a result of the Ponderosa Fire. Such copies shall be provided without charge.

I FURTHER DIRECT that as soon as hereafter possible, this Proclamation be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State and that widespread publicity and notice be given of this Proclamation.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of September 2017.





_____________________________

EDMUND G. BROWN JR.

Governor of California



ATTEST:





_____________________________

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State