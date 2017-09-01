Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Lisa Bates, 48, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of the Division of Financial Assistance at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, where she has been deputy director of the Housing Policy Division since 2012. Bates was deputy executive director at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency from 2007 to 2012, where she held several positions from 1991 to 2007, including housing and community development director, community development director, housing program manager, senior housing finance analyst and redevelopment planner. Bates is a member of the University of California, Davis Center for Regional Change Advisory Group and the California Child Welfare Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $151,500. Bates is a Democrat.



Ryan Seeley, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed general counsel at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has been assistant chief counsel since 2016 and served as an attorney from 2010 to 2016. He was principal attorney at Ryan George Seeley, Attorney & Counselor at Law from 2008 to 2010 and an associate at Downey Brand Attorneys LLP from 2007 to 2008 and at Bornholdt & Associates from 2005 to 2007. Seeley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $160,008. Seeley is registered without party preference.



Zachary Olmstead, 38, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of housing policy development at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has served as assistant deputy director of homeless and housing policy since 2016. He was senior assistant in the Office of California State Assemblymember Toni G. Atkins from 2013 to 2016 and director for homeless policy at Housing California from 2006 to 2013. Olmstead was a graduate assistant at the California State University, Sacramento Institute for Higher Education Leadership and Policy from 2005 to 2006 and at the California Student Aid Commission from 2004 to 2006. He was a case manager for permanent and short term housing at St. Vincent De Paul Village from 2002 to 2004 and an employment services specialist at Catholic Charities of Onondaga County from 2001 to 2002. Olmstead earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $138,432. Olmstead is a Democrat.



Gary McCoy, 39, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council. McCoy has been community affairs manager at the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department since 2016. He was chief of staff in the Office of San Francisco Supervisor Julie Christensen in 2015 and a legislative aid in the Office of San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener from 2014 to 2015 and in the Office of San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed in 2014. McCoy was campaign manager for the Campaign to Reelect Supervisor Scott Wiener from 2013 to 2014. He is a member of the San Francisco Shelter Monitoring Committee, Alice B. Toklas Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Democratic Club, San Francisco Human Rights Commission-Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Advisory Committee and the Castro Country Club Advisory Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McCoy is a Democrat.