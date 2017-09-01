Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

• AB 89 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Psychologists: suicide prevention training.

• AB 187 by Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) – Political Reform Act of 1974: local ballot measure contribution and expenditure reporting.

• AB 191 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Mental health: involuntary treatment.

• AB 275 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) – Long-term care facilities: requirements for changes resulting in the inability of the facility to care for its residents.

• AB 297 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses: wine and food cultural museum and educational center.

• AB 356 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Human remains: disposition.

• AB 376 by Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) – Veterans benefits: veteran farmers or ranchers.

• AB 383 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Civil actions: discovery status conference.

• AB 407 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Fraternal fire insurers: coverage.

• AB 413 by Assemblymember Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Confidential communications: domestic violence.

• AB 468 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Transit districts: prohibition orders.

• AB 475 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Department of Technology.

• AB 493 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Crime: victims and witnesses: immigration violations.

• AB 508 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Health care practitioners: student loans.

• AB 551 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – Political Reform Act of 1974: postemployment restrictions.

• AB 671 by Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) – Veterans: services.

• AB 679 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Public employees’ retirement: investments: security loans.

• AB 681 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) – Teacher credentialing: teacher preparation outside of the United States: temporary certificates.

• AB 772 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Unclaimed property: publication of notice.

• AB 866 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-Templeton) – State highways: gateway monuments.

• AB 938 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Reinsurance.

• AB 979 by Assemblymember Tom W. Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Local agency formation commissions: district representation.

• AB 1024 by Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Roseville) – Grand juries: peace officers: proceedings.

• AB 1027 by Assemblymember Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita) – Driver’s licenses: examinations: motorcycle licenses.

• AB 1086 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Housing: regional housing needs.

• AB 1115 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Convictions: expungement.

• AB 1142 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – High school diplomas: State Seal of Biliteracy: English learners.

• AB 1285 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Alcoholic Beverage Control Act: administrative hearings: records.

• AB 1303 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Vehicles: window tinting.

• AB 1336 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – California Workforce Development Board.

• AB 1355 by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) – State parks: fees.

• AB 1387 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Home medical device retail facility business: licensing: inspections.

• AB 1459 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Murder: peace officers.

• AB 1726 by the Committee on Health – Vital records: confidentiality.

• SB 365 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Regional park and open-space districts: County of Solano.

• SB 479 by Senator Mike L. Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Mortgages: default procedures: trustee’s or attorney’s fees.

• SB 565 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Mental health: involuntary commitment.

• SB 614 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Public transportation agencies: administrative penalties.

• SB 639 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Property taxation: assessment: electric generation facilities.

• SB 747 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – State military: officer commissions.



