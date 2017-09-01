Governor Brown Signs Tribal Compacts

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Elk Valley Rancheria, the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation and Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Reservation.

Each of the individually-negotiated new compacts includes updated provisions for licensing, compliance enforcement, mitigation of off-reservation impacts and protections for patrons and employees that are consistent with other recent compacts. The environmental mitigation provision within the Elk Valley Rancheria compact affirms the Tribe's constructive relationship with and prior commitments to local jurisdictions.

The regulatory provisions of these compacts respect the authority of each Tribe's professional regulators and build upon their constructive relationships with state gaming regulators. The economic terms of each compact reflect the Tribes' specific circumstances and the markets in which each Tribe operates its gaming facility.