Governor Brown Appoints Kim E. Baskett to Santa Cruz County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Kim E. Baskett to a judgeship in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

Baskett, 64, of Watsonville, has been a commissioner at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court since 2007, where she served as a traffic referee from 2003 to 2007. Baskett served as an assistant county counsel at the Santa Cruz County Counsel’s Office from 1994 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Monterey College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Jose State University. Baskett fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on November 25, 2015. She is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.