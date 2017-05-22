Governor Brown Appoints Somnath Raj Chatterjee to Alameda County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Somnath Raj Chatterjee to a judgeship in the Alameda County Superior Court.

Chatterjee, 47, of Oakland, has been a partner at Antolin Agarwal and Chatterjee LLP since earlier in 2017. He was a partner at Morrison and Foerster LLP from 2006 to 2017, where he was an associate from 1997 to 1999 and from 2000 to 2005. He served as a deputy public defender at the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office from 1999 to 2000 and was an associate at Sonnenschein, Nath and Rosenthal from 1995 to 1996. Chatterjee served as a law clerk for the Honorable A. Andrew Hauk at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, from 1994 to 1995. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Chatterjee fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven A. Brick. He is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.