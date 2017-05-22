Governor Brown Appoints Two to San Bernardino County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Winston S. Keh and Antoine F. Raphael to judgeships in the San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Keh, 54, of Stevenson Ranch, has served as a commissioner at the San Bernardino County Superior Court since 2015. He was senior litigation attorney at Tharpe and Howell LLP in 2015, senior counsel at Diederich and Associates from 2012 to 2015 and an associate at R. Rex Parris Law Firm in 2012. Keh was a partner at Murphy, Pearson, Bradley and Feeney from 2008 to 2012, senior litigation attorney at Selman Breitman LLP from 2004 to 2008, where he was an associate from 2001 to 2003, and an associate at Weston Herzog in 2005 and at Rapkin, Gitlin and Beaumont from 2003 to 2004. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of La Verne College of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of West Los Angeles. Keh fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joseph R. Brisco. He is a Republican.

Raphael, 47, of Chino Hills, has been a sole practitioner since 2014. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 2003 to 2013 and as a law clerk for the Honorable Lourdes G. Baird at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 2002 to 2003. Raphael was an associate at Sidley and Austin LLP from 2001 to 2002. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cal Poly, Pomona. Raphael fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Marsha G. Slough to the Court of Appeal. He is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $191,612.