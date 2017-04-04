Governor Brown, Legislative, Labor, Business and Local Leaders to Rally for Passage of Road Repair and Accountability Act

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon tomorrow will join labor, business, transportation and local leaders from across the state to call on the Legislature to pass SB 1 – the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 – co-authored by Senator Jim Beall (D-San Jose) and Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Discovery Bay).

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the California State Capitol, East Steps, Sacramento, CA 95814

This event is open to credentialed media only and will be streamed live here.

The legislation, announced last week, is backed by a broad coalition of supporters and will invest $52.4 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and put more dollars toward transit and safety. In recent days, state and legislative leaders have joined city and county officials in Riverside, Concord, Fresno, Bakersfield, San Diego and Los Angeles to build support for the landmark transportation investment package and Governor Brown testified at Senate and Assembly hearings on the legislation earlier this week. Legislators are expected to vote on the bill on Thursday, April 6, 2017.