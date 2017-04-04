Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Shawn Hatton, 50, of King City, has been appointed warden at Correctional Training Facility, Soledad, where he has been acting warden since 2016. Hatton served in several positions at Salinas Valley State Prison from 2001 to 2016, including chief correctional administrator, captain, lieutenant and sergeant. He was a correctional officer at Sierra Conservation Center from 1988 to 2001. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Hatton is a Democrat.

John Sutton, 47, of Oceano, has been appointed warden at Wasco State Prison, where he has been acting warden since 2016. Sutton was chief deputy warden at North Kern State Prison in 2016. He held several positions at Wasco State Prison from 2000 to 2016, including acting chief deputy warden, correctional administrator, facility captain and correctional counselor. He was a sergeant at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility from 1999 to 2000 and a correctional officer at Ironwood State Prison from 1994 to 1999. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,440. Sutton is a Republican.

Awinash Bawle, 41, of Sacramento, has been appointed deputy director of international affairs and trade development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Bawle was a volunteer teacher for the Mosaik Refugee Community Center in Lesvos, Greece in 2016, a program mentor for the Green School in Bali, Indonesia in 2015 and an international trade specialist for the U.S. Department of Commerce from 2006 to 2014. He served as a liaison in the World Bank, Office of the Executive Director for the United States in 2008 and an economics specialist at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, India, in 2007. Bawle served as a systems support engineer and legislative aide for the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2003. He earned a Master of Arts degree in international policy studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,008. Bawle is a Democrat.

Venancio Hernandez, 61, of Tulelake, has been reappointed to the 10a District Agricultural Association, Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2002. Hernandez has been a soil technician at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service since 2002. He is a member of the Tulelake Basin Joint Unified School District Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hernandez is a Democrat.