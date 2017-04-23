Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. Thursday announced the following appointments:

Michelle Banonis, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed assistant chief deputy director at the California Department of Water Resources. Banonis has been area manager for the Bay Delta Office at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation since 2016, where she has served in several positions since 2009, including, special assistant to the regional director, California WaterFix program manager, restoration goal supervisor for the San Joaquin River Restoration Program and natural resources specialist. Banonis served in several positions at the Pierce County Department of Public Works and Utilities from 2000 to 2009, including environmental permitting supervisor, environmental biologist and engineering technician. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Humphreys College Laurence Drivon School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $139,656. Banonis is a registered without party preference.



Bryce Lundberg, 56, of Chico, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, where he has served since 2013. Lundberg has been vice president of agriculture at the Lundberg Family Farms since 2000 and partner and owner at B&E Lundberg since 1984. Lundberg is a member of the California Certified Organic Farmers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lundberg is a Democrat.



David Lafferty, 62, of Hanford, has been reappointed to the 24a District Agricultural Association, Kings Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2005. Lafferty has been owner at the J and D Painting Company since 2007 and was a project manager at the J and D Painting and Drywall Company from 1973 to 2007. Lafferty is a lifetime charter member of the Hanford High School Future Farmers of America, an advisor to the Kings Junior Fair Board and a member of the Kings Fair Boosters and the Kings County 4-H. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lafferty is a Republican.



Samuel Rodriguez, 43, of Hanford, has been reappointed to the 24a District Agricultural Association, Kings Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2008. Rodriguez has been an agriculture business instructor at Reedley College and at Madera Community College Center since 2016. He was an agriculture teacher and chair of the Agriculture Department for the Hanford Joint Union High School District from 2005 to 2016. Rodriguez was an agriculture teacher for the Corcoran Joint Union School District from 1995 to 2005. He is treasurer for the California Agriculture Teachers’ Association, San Joaquin Region and a member of the Professional Latin American Association of Kings County, Kings County Farm Bureau, Elbow Creek Grange and the State Center Federation of Teachers. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rodriguez is registered without a party preference.



Lori Gallo, 42, of Merced, has been reappointed to the 35th District Agricultural Association, Merced County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 2013. Gallo has been an assistant in the Human Resources Department at Joseph Gallo Farms, maker of Joseph Farms Cheese, since 2008. She was a realtor for Century 21 Salvadori Realty from 2002 to 2008. Gallo is a diplomat for the University of California, Merced University Friends Circle and a member of the University of California, Merced Early Childhood Education Center Advisory Council, California Women for Agriculture, Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Merced County Chamber of Commerce, Italian Catholic Federation and the Merced Theatre Foundation. She was co-chair for the Merced Downtown Christmas Parade from 1999 to 2009. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gallo is a Republican.



Carol Sartori-Silva, 66, of Atwater, has been reappointed to the 35th District Agricultural Association, Merced County Fair Board of Directors, where she has served since 1998. Sartori-Silva served as a fiscal supervisor for the Merced County Welfare to Work Department from 1982 to 2001 and a civil assistant in the Merced County Marshal’s Office from 1979 to 1982. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sartori-Silva is a Republican.



Randy Jones, 55, of Gaviota, has been reappointed to the 37th District Agricultural Association, Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors, where he has served since 2014. Jones has been president at Hometown Insurance Services Inc. since 2007 and owner at the Pork Palace since 1994. He was an agent at the Jones Organization Insurance Services from 1996 to 2007 and a construction supervisor at Garnet Homes from 1987 to 1994. Jones is a community leader at the Lucky Clover 4-H and a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley Board of Directors and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Board of Directors. Jones earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Jones is a Republican.



Kevin Merrill, 61, of Santa Maria, has been reappointed to the 37th District Agricultural Association, Santa Maria Fairpark Board of Directors, where he has served since 2012. Merrill has been a vineyard manager at Mesa Vineyard Management since 1998. He was a crop manager at Salyer American from 1985 to 1998. He is president of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and was president of the Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association from 2002 to 2008. Merrill is a member of the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Futures Alliance. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Merrill is a Republican.