Governor Brown Appoints Yvette Durant to Sierra County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Yvette Durant to a judgeship in the Sierra County Superior Court.

Durant, 51, of Truckee, has served as a commissioner at the Nevada County Superior Court since 2011. She was a sole practitioner from 1999 to 2011 and an associate at Tonon and Associates in 1999. Durant was an associate at Ashbaugh Beal from 1991 to 1993. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Washington School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. She fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge John P. Kennelly. Durant is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.