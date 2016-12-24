Governor Brown Appoints Four to San Diego County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Rachel Cano, Laura E. Duffy, Cynthia A. Freeland and Maryann D’Addezio Kotler to judgeships in the San Diego County Superior Court.

Cano, 50, of San Diego, has served as a deputy district attorney at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office since 1993. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Loyola Marymount University. Cano fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marshall Y. Hockett. She is a Democrat.

Duffy, 54, of San Diego, has served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California since 2010. She was deputy chief of the General Crimes Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California from 2008 to 2010, where she served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 1997 to 2007. Duffy served as a trial attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice from 1993 to 1997. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Creighton University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge William R. Nevitt. Duffy is a Democrat.

Freeland, 46, of San Diego, has been a partner and attorney at Schor and Freeland LLP since 2007. She was a national partner at Baker and McKenzie LLP from 2003 to 2007, where she was an associate from 1996 to 2003. Freeland served as a law clerk for the Honorable A. Andrew Hauk at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1995 to 1996. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, San Diego. Freeland fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on October 8, 2015. She is a Democrat.

D’Addezio Kotler, 56, of San Diego, has served as a deputy public defender at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office since 1992. She served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1992. D'Addezio Kotler earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University. She fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on October 8, 2015. D'Addezio Kotler is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $191,612.