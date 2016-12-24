Governor Brown Appoints William J. Pendergast to Solano County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of William J. Pendergast to a judgeship in the Solano County Superior Court.

Pendergast, 44, of Davis, has served as a commissioner at the Solano County Superior Court since 2011. He was a deputy conflict defender at the Solano County Conflict Defender’s Office from 2010 to 2011 and a sole practitioner from 2008 to 2010. Pendergast was a partner at Pendergast and Camarata from 2006 to 2008 and at Pendergast and Maher from 2002 to 2006. He was an associate at Kilpatrick and Daniels from 1997 to 2002. Pendergast earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David E. Power. Pendergast is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612