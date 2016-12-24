Governor Brown Appoints Scott L. Tedmon to Sacramento County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Scott L. Tedmon to a judgeship in the Sacramento County Superior Court.

Tedmon, 62, of Carmichael, has been a sole practitioner since 1994. He was a partner at the Law Offices of Tedmon and Tedmon from 1980 to 1993. Tedmon earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Greta C. Fall. Tedmon is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.