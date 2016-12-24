Governor Brown Appoints Stephen M. Murphy to San Francisco County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Murphy to a judgeship in the San Francisco County Superior Court.

Murphy, 60, of San Francisco, has been a sole practitioner since 1999. He was a partner at Bianco and Murphy from 1992 to 1999 and at Bianco, Brandi and Murphy in 1992. He was a partner at Bianco, Brandi and Jones from 1988 to 1991, where he was an associate from 1982 to 1987, and served as a law clerk for the New Hampshire Superior Court from 1981 to 1982. Murphy earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lillian K. Sing. Murphy is a Democrat.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.