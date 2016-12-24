Governor Brown Appoints David I. Ashby to Sutter County Superior Court

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the appointment of David I. Ashby to a judgeship in the Sutter County Superior Court.

Ashby, 39, of Yuba City, has been an owner and attorney at the Ashby Law Firm since 2002. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Davis. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher R. Chandler. Ashby is registered without party preference.

The compensation for this position is $191,612.